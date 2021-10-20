S7 Ep. 15 The One with Joey’s New Brain| Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s recap episode, Joey makes his return on Days Of Our Lives in the most absurd way, Ross surprises Monica and Chandler with his special bagpipe performance for their wedding and Phoebe and Rachel argue over a guy they don’t know.

And lastly Susan Sarandon guest stars!

