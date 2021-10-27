S7 Ep. 17 The One with the Cheap Wedding Dress| Friends with Friends podcast

The application window for a new $1,000-a-month cash assistance program in Los Angeles run by City Hall kicks off Friday, making L.A. the biggest city in the nation to launch such an initiative.

The city’s guaranteed basic income program will give 3,200 Los Angeles households the monthly stipend for a year. The 10-day application period opens Friday, when officials say they will release details about how to apply. Recipients will be announced in early January.