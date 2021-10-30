S7 Ep. 18 The One with Joey’s Award| Friends with Friends podcast

In this recap episode, ​​Joey is finally nominated for an award for his role on Days of our Lives, Phoebe starts dating a new guy and has Monica doubting some feelings for her upcoming wedding to Chandler.

And one of Ross’ students gets caught in a lie in order to raise his grade.

Friends with Friends on Instagram

Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram

Vanessa Martinez on Instagram

KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery