S7 Ep. 24 The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding Part 2 + We Remember James Michael Tyler| Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s recap episode, we pick up right where we left off, in the bathroom with the pregnancy test. We find out if Ross can find Chandler in time to marry Monica and one of the Friends lives will change forever with a new pregnancy!

Plus, Jackie and Vanessa reflect on their favorite moments from Gunther, played by James Michael Tyler who passed away on October 24, 2021 from cancer.

