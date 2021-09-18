S7 Ep. 6 The One with the Nap Partners| Friends with Friends podcast

In this recap episode, Phoebe and Rachel compete to be Monica’s maid of honor. Chandler’s past camp girlfriend comes back into the picture. Joey and Ross enjoy taking a nap together.
