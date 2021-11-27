S8 Ep. 2 The One with the Red Sweater | Friends with Friends podcast

In this recap episode, the rest of the Friends find out Rachel is pregnant except for one person, now she has to tell the dad she is pregnant, but will a red sweater reveal it all!!??

Monica is bummed she isn’t a bride anymore, so Chandler tries to cheer her up.

