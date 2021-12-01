S8 Ep. 3 The One Where Rachel Tells… | Friends with Friends podcast

In this recap episode, Rachel finally tells Ross he’s the father of her baby, and he doesn’t take it well. Monica and Chandler go on their honeymoon, while Phoebe and Joey break down their door for some lasagna.
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery