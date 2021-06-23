“High on the Hog” and the significance of African American cuisine | Frank Buckley Interviews

Karis Jagger and Fabienne Toback are the executive producers of the documentary series “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.” The Los Angeles based filmmakers also write the food and culture blog “Hey Sistah.” 

During this podcast, Jagger and Toback discuss the food journey that took them from Africa to the Carolinas to Texas as they told the story of the food that came with black slaves to America, of enslaved chefs responsible for popularizing foods that we eat to this day like mac and cheese, and the reason they felt it was important to work with an all-Black creative team to bring the series (based on the book “High on the Hog” by Jessica B. Harris) to Netflix viewers.

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

