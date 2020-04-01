Hitting bottom at the top with sports & celebrity agent Darren Prince | Keepin’ It Friel

Darren Prince is a prominent sports & celebrity agent whose clients have included Magic Johnson, Hulk Hogan, Carmen Electra and more. He is also the other of the book Aiming High:How a Prominent Sports and Celebrity Agent Hit Bottom at the Top. Darren opens up about his 24-year addiction to opioids. Darren’s recovery journey is now going 11 years strong, and he is now helping others break free from addiction.

