Coronavirus & Real Estate pt: II | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins

Strategies for Buyers & Sellers

Yawar Charlie is a top producing real estate agent in the Los Angeles area and star of Listing Impossible on CNBC. In this episode, he talks to us about his strategies for selling during this global pandemic and the advice gives to his buyers and sellers about navigating the fast evolving market conditions. For more information about Yawar, you can follow him on Instagram or check out his website yawarcharlie.com

How To Save For Your Down Payment

David Rae is a Certified Financial Planner, Accredited Investment Fiduciary and President and Founder of DRM Wealth Management. We talked to him about how to make the most of the Coronavirus Quarantine and Stay At Home orders. He talked about how to analyze your expenses and the best ways to save for your down payment. Read up on David Rae’s blog or find out more information about how he can help you improve your finances at his websites: https://www.financialplannerla.com/

When Will Home Prices Drop?

Richard Green is a Professor and Director and Chair of U-S-C’S Lusk Center for Real Estate. He calls the Coronavirus Pandemic a “Goverment induced coma for the economy.” Find out when he says home prices will drop, the advice he has for buyers and sellers right now and what he thinks the credit bureaus should do to help everyone during this time. Richard Green is also hosting a series of longform videos and podcasts called Lusk Perspectives. They provide timely analysis and data vetted by leading experts concerning COVID-19. For More Information: https://lusk.usc.edu/Perspectives

