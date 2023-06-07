James Comey served as the seventh Director of the FBI, from 2013 until 2017, when he was fired by then-president Donald Trump. He is also the author of the new crime novel “Central Park West.”

In this episode of the podcast, Comey discusses his time as FBI Director, including the controversial investigations into Hillary Clinton’s handling of official State Department emails, and Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. Comey also addresses his critics, gives his assessment on the current state of the FBI, and discusses his novel and transition into a writer of fiction books.

