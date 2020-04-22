Advocating for the voiceless with Kiana Dean | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ it Friel this week is Kiana Dean, a 22 year old foster care advocate, who was born addicted to drugs due to her mom’s meth addiction during pregnancy. As a result of the drugs, the right side of Kiana’s face is paralyzed, she has a heart defect, and has had many surgeries. She bounced around foster homes until a woman she calls her “angel” adopted her. Amazingly, Kiana doesn’t have the victim mentality, and instead got the urge to fight for babies who can’t speak for themselves.

