Detailing sobriety with former 'Details Magazine' editor in Chief Dan Peres

Keepin’ it Friel this week is Dan Peres, the former editor in chief of Details Magazine and author of the book “As Needed for Pain”.  During Dan’s 15 years in charge at the magazine, he was secretly popping 60 opioids a day, and overdosed several times. He’d doctor shop, call in prescriptions for himself, and drive to Mexico for pills. Dan now has 12 years sober, loves being a dad to his three sons, and is trying to help de-stigmatize addiction.  

