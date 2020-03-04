Fashionably sober with Lawrence Zarian | Keepin’ It Friel

1  of  2
Keepin’ it Friel this week is Lawrence Zarian, a fashion expert who has covered hundreds of awards shows, and contributed to multiple TV networks, including here at KTLA.  Lawrence now has 14 years sober, but before that, he thought his alcohol and cocaine addiction would ultimately kill him.  

