Inside the opioid addiction crisis with ‘American Fix’ author Ryan Hampton | Keepin’ It Friel

Ryan Hampton is an author and activist. He is the author of the book American Fix: Inside the Opioid Addiction Crisis-and How to End It. Ryan opens up about his addiction to heroin, and the challenges he encountered with the nation’s treatment system. Ryan’s experiences have led him to be at the forefront of advocating for addiction recovery reform.

Related Show Links

Subscribe to “Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery”: via Apple Podcasts | RSS

Twitter: @courtneyfriel

Facebook: CourtneyFriel

Instagram: @CourtneyFriel

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles