Selling houses and sobriety with Shelton Wilder | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ It Friel this week is Shelton Wilder, an LA real estate agent who was once featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank”. From age 18-30, Shelton drank every single day, until her girlfriends gave her an intervention. She went to rehab and has now been sober for 10 years.

