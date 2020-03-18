Spreading sober news with Laurie Dhue | Keepin’ It Friel

Laurie Dhue was the first news anchor to work at all three cable news networks. While at Fox News Channel, Laurie’s drinking and cocaine use escalated. She ended up hiring an addiction specialist to help her get clean. Laurie now has 13 years sober, but at the 5 year mark, she attended an off the record dinner and a gossip magazine reporter outed her sobriety in an article the next day. While she wasn’t planning on going public, Laurie became a recovery advocate that day, and continues to help others and speak on the topic around the country.

