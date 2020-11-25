Landing the chopper with Tim Lynn | The News Director’s Office

Tim Lynn has been the pilot and reporter in the Sky 5 helicopter since 2009. After an accomplished career, Tim announced his retirement this week. Tim joins Jason in the News Director’s Office to talk about his incredible career, including his enlistment in the United States Coast Guard and decades working in law enforcement. Tim describes what it’s like piloting a helicopter, and he also shares details of his infamous 2012 emergency landing in Hollywood.
