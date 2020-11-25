Landing the chopper with Tim Lynn | The News Director’s Office

Jay Leno hosted "The Tonight Show" for 22 seasons until 2014. An avid car collector, he now hosts "Jay Leno’s Garage." The show has become a destination for automobile aficionados. Jay opens up about his passion for cars, and shares some of his favorite car stories. He also shares what he thinks may be future of car collecting.

This episode also includes a Thanksgiving-themed interview with a professor and expert on Native American history. It's a conversation with about America's first Thanksgiving with Professor Camilla Townsend. She shares what happened at that first Thanksgiving.