Leadership in Turbulent Times with Doris Kearns Goodwin | Frank Buckley Interviews

Doris Kearns Goodwin is a presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize winning author. Her new book “Leadership in Turbulent Times” profiles Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.

During this podcast, Doris discusses the human qualities that all of these presidents possessed, she reveals personal experiences she had working with President Johnson, and she explains how the title of her new book and the histories of the presidents she profiles are relevant to our times today.

