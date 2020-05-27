Maj. Scott Huesing, Combat Veteran/Author | Frank Buckley Interviews

May is military appreciation month. Off the heels of Memorial Day, we are honoring our men and women in uniform and their families, and remembering our war dead by replaying a 2018 conversation with retired Marine Corps Major Scott Huesing. Scott had multiple combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. He authored the book Echo in Ramadi: The Firsthand story of Marines in Iraq’s Deadliest City. It’s the story of Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines as they fought, and died in Ramadi.
