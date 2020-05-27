Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Maj. Scott Huesing, Combat Veteran/Author | Frank Buckley Interviews

Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Frank Buckley appears with Scott Huesing.

May is military appreciation month. Off the heels of Memorial Day, we are honoring our men and women in uniform and their families, and remembering our war dead by replaying a 2018 conversation with retired Marine Corps Major Scott Huesing. Scott had multiple combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. He authored the book Echo in Ramadi: The Firsthand story of Marines in Iraq’s Deadliest City. It’s the story of Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines as they fought, and died in Ramadi.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”Apple PodcastsRSS

TwitterFrankBuckleyTV
FacebookFrankBuckley
InstagramFrankBuckleyTV
EmailFrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast“Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus DailySpoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends

Share this story

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter