Breaking News
Battle continues against 1,100-acre Soledad Fire near Santa Clarita; Containment increases to 20%
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Coronavirus tracking feature on smartphones

Rich on Tech

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Mac Malware making the rounds, Random phrases that trigger digital assistants, Coronavirus tracking on smartphones, Google augmented reality dinosaurs, YouTube TV raises prices again, $28 wireless earbuds, a fun and easy poker app and a travel vlogger shares road trip planning tips.

Listeners ask when the iOS 14 public beta will be available, if the Ring Peephole cam is a good Idea their apartment, cell phone holders for the car and deleting individual episodes of a podcast on an iPhone.

Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS

Rich on Twitter
Producer Meghan on Twitter
Rich on Tech Facebook Page
Rich’s Instagram

Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech

Share this story

Rich On Tech Podcast

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter