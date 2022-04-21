In this episode of the Rich on Tech podcast, we revisit the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and compare iOS versus Android. Netflix tanks after losing subscribers for the first time ever, is the infatuation with streaming over amid higher monthly prices? Also, Amazon launches a Prime buy button so you can get your benefits on third party retailers, Best Buy will pick up bulky e-waste for recycling and Chili’s puts more robots to work in its restaurants.

Got a question for the show? Tap the email icon here!

Viewers ask if it’s better to use WiFi hotspots or a cellular signal, how to tell if an email Is a scam, if the iPhone needs anti-virus software and a recommendation for smart plugs.