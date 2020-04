[art19_podcast episode_id="72853bc3-eab9-459a-8425-f97245b4cf1b"]

Zoom says it can do better when it comes to its new consumer user base; FBI tips for making sure your Zoom calls aren't hacked; Facebook launches desktop apps for Messenger video chat; Wyze lets you turn your security camera in to a makeshift webcam; Samsung brings S20 camera features to the S10 and Note 10; Snap brings fun camera lenses to video chat.