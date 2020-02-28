Rich on Tech: Camera focus issues on the Samsung S20 Ultra

Samsung’s top of the line smartphone is having trouble keeping pictures and videos in focus; Firefox makes browsing more private; Netflix reveals top 10 lists for the first time ever; the Gif pronunciation debate is settled over peanut butter; Why bad guys in movies don’t use iPhones and food delivery apps are the most expensive way to eat.
Listeners ask about meeting Rich in person, best antivirus software, dash cam recommendations, Roku versus Fire TV stick and background location privacy on iPhone apps.
