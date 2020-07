Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 goes virtual; Microsoft Teams puts people in the same room virtually; iOS 14 Public Beta is now available; $90 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet review; Meal planning apps; AT&T adds teacher, nurse and doctor discounts; Instagram Stories tool for iPhone.

Listeners ask about a camera to keep an eye on the kids in the backyard, sites for finding work from home jobs, best Roku player, a device to uncover hidden cameras in rentals and a way to transcribe classes and Zoom calls.