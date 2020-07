T-Mobile introduces ScamShield in an effort to stop robocalls; Uproad turns your smartphone into a toll transponder; Twitter’s big hack; Lemonade Pet insurance; a new app to turn your iPhone into a webcam.

Listeners ask about protecting their email account after a gift card balance is stolen; the easiest way to join a Zoom call; best budget Samsung phone to buy and if the Blaux portable air conditioner is worth it.

T-Mobile ScamShield

Uproad App

Twitter Hack

Lemonade Pet Insurance

Camo App to turn iPhone into webcam

Protecting email account

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

AmazonBasics Tablet Stand

Best iPhone webcam mounts

Budget Samsung phone