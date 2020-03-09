Breaking News
Twitter tests its own version of Instagram stories| Rich on Tech

Rich on Tech
The impact of Coronavirus on the tech industry; Twitter tests its own version of Stories; AT&T TV explained; Apple $25 battery settlement; Alexa does severe weather alerts; Google Assistant can read web articles to you; Robocop style facial recognition for police departments.

Listeners ask about MacBook vs Chromebook; setting up a new computer from scratch versus a backup; backing up photos from a computer and smartphone; a mirror fitness device and avoiding spammy job solicitations.

Special guest Producer Bobby fills in for Producer Meghan

Rich On Tech Podcast

