Zoom goes boom! | Rich on Tech

Zoom says it can do better when it comes to its new consumer user base; FBI tips for making sure your Zoom calls aren’t hacked; Facebook launches desktop apps for Messenger video chat; Wyze lets you turn your security camera in to a makeshift webcam; Samsung brings S20 camera features to the S10 and Note 10; Snap brings fun camera lenses to video chat.

An interview with Steve Potash, CEO and founder of Overdrive, makers of the Libby app, which lets you read and listen to free books from the library on your devices and Kindle.