Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Zoom goes boom! | Rich on Tech

Rich on Tech

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Zoom says it can do better when it comes to its new consumer user base; FBI tips for making sure your Zoom calls aren’t hacked; Facebook launches desktop apps for Messenger video chat; Wyze lets you turn your security camera in to a makeshift webcam; Samsung brings S20 camera features to the S10 and Note 10; Snap brings fun camera lenses to video chat.

An interview with Steve Potash, CEO and founder of Overdrive, makers of the Libby app, which lets you read and listen to free books from the library on your devices and Kindle.

Share this story

Rich On Tech Podcast

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter