S1 Ep.12 The One with the Dozen Lasagnas | Friends with Friends podcast

Chandler’s mom Nora, played by Morgan Fairchild, comes to visit him in New York City. She shares a kiss with Ross, which causes a breakthrough conversation with Chandler. How did Morgan's real life persona play into Mrs. Bing? Plus, Phoebe and Monica fall for a coma guy.

