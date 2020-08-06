S2 Ep.11 The One with the Lesbian Wedding| Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode of the podcast, the crew goes to Carol and Susan’s wedding, also find out about the controversy this episode caused when it aired. It’s the debut of Rachel’s mom, played by Marlo Thomas, she takes a trip to the city and delivers some bad news to Rachel. Plus, Phoebe experiences a client emergency on the job.
