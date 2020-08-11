S2 Ep.12 The One After The Super Bowl Part 1 + Gary Susman| Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s episode of the podcast, we recap the highest rated episodes ever with this 2 part event filled with guest stars; Part 1 includes Brooke Shields, Chris Isaak, Fred Willard, and Dan Castellenata. We also find out who Jason has a celebrity crush on.

Plus, Gary Susman, co-author of “Friends Forever, The One About the Episodes” talks writing a weekly Friends column for Entertainment Weekly, and reflects on his perspective on what it was like being a journalist while the show was on-air. Plus, Gary shares some exciting facts about the iconic tv show.

Gary’s Book “Friends Forever, The One About the Episodes” is available now.

