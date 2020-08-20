S2 Ep.18 The One Where Dr. Ramoray Dies| Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s episode, Joey loses his job on ‘Days of our Lives’ which remind Jason, Jackie and Vanessa one key component of surviving the entertainment industry. Eddie’s intensity increases and Rachel, Ross, Monica and Richard have a “magic number” discussion that leads to a groundbreaking scene for the 90’s.
Plus, Jason gives Jackie and Vanessa a movie and television history lesson.
