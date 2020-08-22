S2 Ep.19 The One Where Eddie Won’t Go| Friends with Friends podcast

In this this episode, we recap and discuss Chandler’s frustration with his roommate Eddie. We also reveal some of our own past roommate debacles. Joey’s debt piles up and Ross gives him advice on how to move on from his increasing debt.

Plus the girls learn how to “Be Your Own Windkeeper” and Jackie tells us her favorite self-empowerment book.

