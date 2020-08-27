S2 Ep.21 The One With The Bullies| Friends with Friends podcast

Jeffrey Toobin is CNN's chief legal analyst, a staff writer for the New Yorker, and the author of a new book True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump. His previous books include the New York Times Bestsellers The Run of his Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, and The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court.

During this podcast, Jeffrey takes us inside the Robert Mueller investigation and details the crimes he says President Trump committed and the mistakes he believes Mueller committed during the course of the investigation. Jeffrey also discusses the recent arrest of former Trump campaign advisor Steve Bannon, and he reveals his views on how CNN has changed its approach to covering the White House during the Trump presidency.

