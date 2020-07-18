S2 Ep.4 The One with Phoebe’s Husband| Friends with Friends podcast

It's a KTLA Podcasts crossover! KTLA News Director Jason Ball and Producer Bobby are joined by Vanessa Martinez and Jackie Rodriguez of KTLA's "Friends with Friends" podcast. They reveal why they set out to watch all 236 episodes of the beloved television series "Friends," their favorite guests they've had on their podcast, and why they think the "Friends" fandom still endures 16 years after the end of the series. 'Friends' super fan Jackie tells us what the show means to her. 'Friends' newcomer Vanessa shares what it's like watching the show through a modern lens. Jason tells us what it was like living through the nineties at the height of the show's popularity.

Plus, you can now watch us on YouTube!