S2 Ep.7 The One Where Ross Finds Out +Friends_Fests Instagram Sean Judge| Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s episode Chandler and Joey babysit Ben but it doesn’t go according to plan. Rachel is faced with the tough job of firing Phoebe as the singer at Central Perk. And it's the debut of "Smelly Cat"-- find out the surprise Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who Phoebe teaches the song to. Plus a quick moment some fans might have forgotten about, the first glimpse of Giovanni Ribisi, who ends up portraying Phoebe's half brother Frank Jr. And Jason points out a big NBC crossover for this episode with a few characters from the bus scene.

