S3 Ep. 12 The One With All The Jealousy|Friends with Friends podcast

Walton Goggins is an Emmy-nominated, Critics Choice Award-winning actor known for his roles in Justified, Vice Principals, The Righteous Gemstones, Deep State, Six, Sons of Anarchy, and The Shield. His movie work includes roles in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln and Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. Goggins won as Oscar in 2001 for the short film The Accountant which he starred in and produced along with his partners at Ginny Mule Pictures. He also stars in the CBS comedy The Unicorn, the first season of which is now available on Netflix. Walton is also a partner with founder Matthew Alper in Mulholland Distilling based in Los Angeles.

During this podcast (recorded at Mulholland Distilling in the Arts District of Los Angeles in September of 2019), Walton discusses his childhood in Georgia, his TV and film career, his love of LA, and his partnership in Mulholland Distilling.