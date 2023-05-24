Siddharth Kara is a researcher and activist on modern slavery. He is a British Academy Global Professor and an Associate Professor of Human Trafficking and Modern Slavery at Nottingham University and an adjunct professor at UCLA. He is also an author. His new book is Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives.

During this podcast, Professor Kara reveals how the mining of cobalt, an essential component for the lithium-ion rechargeable batteries that power our laptops, tablets, smartphones, and electric vehicles, is resulting in misery and death for the people who dig it out of the earth. He points the finger of blame at tech companies and suggests how consumers can make a difference to their plight.

