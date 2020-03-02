Breaking News
In win for CA, Supreme Court will again decide fate of Affordable Care Act
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Angela Martini, Former Miss Universe model/life coach | Spoken Dreams

Spoken Dreams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Angela Martini is a former model and Miss Universe pageant title holder turned Life coach, film producer, and author. She was born in Albania after the fall of communism and had an fairytale childhood, but after civil war broke out in Albania and danger grew, the fairytale ended. Angela was forced to leave her mother behind and move to Switzerland to be with her father and step-mother. Suddenly, Angela’s childhood became less idyllic and she dove further into her own dream world.

After visiting family in New York City, Angela fell in love with the United States. Upon returning to Switzerland, her new fairy tale dream became moving to New York City to work as a model. Of course, as in all storybooks, Angela wouldn’t get there without a journey full of trials and struggles. Eventually, Angela did make it to New York City, and she lived happily ever after…or did she?

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Spoken Dreams”: via iTunes | RSS
Twitter: @KTLAPodcasts
Instagram: @KTLAPodcasts
Email: SpokenDreams@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Spoken Dreams”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

Spoken Dreams Podcast

New episodes of the "Spoken Dreams" podcast are released every Monday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter