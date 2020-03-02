Angela Martini, Former Miss Universe model/life coach | Spoken Dreams

Angela Martini is a former model and Miss Universe pageant title holder turned Life coach, film producer, and author. She was born in Albania after the fall of communism and had an fairytale childhood, but after civil war broke out in Albania and danger grew, the fairytale ended. Angela was forced to leave her mother behind and move to Switzerland to be with her father and step-mother. Suddenly, Angela’s childhood became less idyllic and she dove further into her own dream world.

After visiting family in New York City, Angela fell in love with the United States. Upon returning to Switzerland, her new fairy tale dream became moving to New York City to work as a model. Of course, as in all storybooks, Angela wouldn’t get there without a journey full of trials and struggles. Eventually, Angela did make it to New York City, and she lived happily ever after…or did she?

