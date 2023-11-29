Stewart Copeland is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted musician and the drummer for the British rock band The Police. He is also the author of the new book “Stewart Copeland’s Police Diaries.”

During this podcast, Copeland takes listeners back to the late 1970s and recounts stories of the early days of The Police including meeting and recruiting Sting and Andy Summers to form the band. He also talks about his process as a musician, and his view on whether The Police will ever play together again.

