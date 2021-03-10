Swimming with sharks, Kim Chambers on her 17-hour Golden Gate swim | Frank Buckley Interviews

Kimberley Chambers is a marathon open water swimmer from New Zealand. After a freak accident left Kim Chambers with a mere one-percent chance of walking unassisted again. Determined to prove the doctors wrong, Kim spent two years rehabilitating her leg and has now regained almost full functionality. She began swimming again as part of her rehabilitation, and has since become the sixth person in the world to complete the Ocean’s Seven swimming challenge. In 2015, she became the first woman to swim from the Farallon Islands to the Golden Gate Bridge – a distance of about 30 miles. Many consider it to be the hardest marathon swim in the world.
Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: Apple Podcasts| RSS
Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV
Facebook: FrankBuckley
Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV
Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends