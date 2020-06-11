40 Years Later: The Eruption of Mount St. Helens with Dr. Robin George Andrews | The News Director’s Office

Forty years ago on May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens in Washington erupted, killing 57 people. It was the most destructive eruption in modern U.S. history. Today on the podcast, we’re join by Dr. Robin George Andrews, a volcanologist and science writer. Dr. Andrews shares with us the details of the Mount St. Helens eruption. He also breaks down the science behind how volcanic eruptions occur, and why there is still much to learn about volcanoes.
Related show links:
- Dr. Robin George Andrews
- Dr. Andrews on Twitter | Instagram
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery