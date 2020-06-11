Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

40 Years Later: The Eruption of Mount St. Helens with Dr. Robin George Andrews | The News Director’s Office

The News Director's Office

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Forty years ago on May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens in Washington erupted, killing 57 people. It was the most destructive eruption in modern U.S. history. Today on the podcast, we’re join by Dr. Robin George Andrews, a volcanologist and science writer. Dr. Andrews shares with us the details of the Mount St. Helens eruption. He also breaks down the science behind how volcanic eruptions occur, and why there is still much to learn about volcanoes. 

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

The News Director’s Office Podcast

New episodes of "The News Director's Office" podcast are released every Tuesday and Thursday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter