A full circle career with Nancy Loo | The News Director’s Office

Nancy Loo is the West Coast Bureau Correspondent for WGN America’s News Nation in Los Angeles. Nancy’s journalism career has taken her to cities all over the world including Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York City, and Chicago. Nancy is now back in her home state of California getting ready for News Nation’s launch. Nancy shares stories from her career and some of the major stories she’s covered. She also tells us why she is excited to be a part of News Nation.
