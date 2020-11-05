A Happy Homecoming with Carlos Herrera | The News Director’s Office

Reporter Carlos Herrera is the newest member of the KTLA family! He joins us (on his birthday!) to talk about his excitement to be back in his hometown of Los Angeles. Carlo opens up about the challenges of leaving his family to pursue his dreams of a journalism career, and the prid they have now that he has accomplished so many goals. Carlos also talks about his El Salvadorian roots, and reveals a local hot spot for El Salvadorian food. He also shares his experiences from his first couple weeks at KTLA.

