A Platform to Do Good with Lisa Foxx | The News Director’s Office

Lisa Foxx is an on air host at 104.3 MYFM. On this episode, Lisa shares how she is using her platform on radio to give back to the community and inject positivity into the lives of others. She talks about the work she is doing with Project Angel Food and her participation in KTLA’s upcoming Lead with Love: Project Angel Food Emergency Telethon. Lisa also gets candid about the career journey that led her to falling in love with radio, and other projects she’s worked on throughout her career such as her role as a music supervisor and jumping into the restaurant industry.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery