A Star is Bored with Byron Lane | The News Director’s Office

Esmeralda Bermudez is a writer for the Los Angeles Times. She writes narrative stories about the lives of Latinos. Esmeralda joins us to talk about how she approaches storytelling, and some of the challenges brought about by COVID-19. She shares stories from the tapestry of people she has met in the community, and why it is important to share their voices. Esmeralda also opens up about how she engages with readers, and uses writing as an opportunity to open a dialogue.

