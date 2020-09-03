A Star is Bored with Byron Lane | The News Director’s Office

Byron Lane revisits us in the News Director’s Office to talk about his debut novel, “A Star is Bored.” The poignant and heartfelt book follows the story of a celebrity personal assistant, and is influenced by Byron’s own experiences as the personal assistant for the late Carrie Fisher. Byron shares why he decided to write a novel, and why he wrote in an imaginative style. Byron also opens up about his relationship with Carrie Fisher, his recent engagement, and more.

