Breaking down coronavirus with New York Times reporter Denise Grady | The News Director’s Office

Nita Lelyveld is a columnist at the Los Angeles Times. She writes City Beat stories about daily life in Los Angeles. She also created an online community around the hashtag #mydayinla on Twitter.

Nita joins Jason and Bobby to talk about how she fell in love with Los Angeles after being sent here as a national writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer. She shares some of her favorite things about the city and the people who inhabit it, from the unique & historical architecture, to the incredible story of actor Obi Ndefo. Nita also describes how and why she sought to make a big city feel like a small town with #mydayinla.