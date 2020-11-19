Breaking down the 2020 presidential election with Seema Mehta | The News Director’s Office

Joe Moeller is a reporter with KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, Nevada. A former KTLA intern, Joe joins the News Director's Office to talk about how far he has come since the days he was known as "Malibu Joey" by the KTLA Entertainment department. Joe talks about tackling the challenges and opportunities that would take him to Montana, Fresno, and Las Vegas. He shares what it has been like covering the coronavirus pandemic in Nevada. He also tells us about his report on President Trumps proposed wall at the U.S.-Mexico Border, which earned him a National Edward R. Murrow Award.

