Breaking down the 2020 presidential election with Seema Mehta | The News Director’s Office

Seema Mehta is a political reporter for the Los Angele Times. Seema joins us on the podcast to discuss the 2020 presidential election. From campaigning during a pandemic, to mail-in voting, to incoming results, Seema helps breakdown the various aspects of the election. Jason and Bobby also discuss Dolly Parton, and her connection to Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

