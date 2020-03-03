Capturing humanity with L.A. Times photojournalist Francine Orr | The News Director’s Office

Live Now
Francine Orr is a veteran staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. She has been covering L.A.’s homeless crisis for a number of years, and her work is currently on display at the Los Angeles Public Library for the exhibit Rough Sleeping: Female Homelessness in L.A. Francine talks about her experiences covering homelessness in the city, and the people who she has met on the streets. She discusses the challenges of documenting such a dire subject while maintaining her humanity, and the importance of sharing the stories of her subjects. Francine also talks about her time serving as a volunteer in the Peace Corps in Micronesia.

  • Rachel “Raquel” Phillips sleeps at Highland and Franklin, one of the busiest intersections in Hollywood. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times )
  • Trying to keep warm and dry Brenda Bryant, 60, lights a small fire as she lays next to her wheelchair under a blue tarp in the skid row area of Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. It smells like burning plastic. Bryant said she has been homeless for 11 years. A winter storm brought heavy rain and cold temps over night. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

