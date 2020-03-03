Capturing humanity with L.A. Times photojournalist Francine Orr | The News Director’s Office

Francine Orr is a veteran staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. She has been covering L.A.’s homeless crisis for a number of years, and her work is currently on display at the Los Angeles Public Library for the exhibit Rough Sleeping: Female Homelessness in L.A. Francine talks about her experiences covering homelessness in the city, and the people who she has met on the streets. She discusses the challenges of documenting such a dire subject while maintaining her humanity, and the importance of sharing the stories of her subjects. Francine also talks about her time serving as a volunteer in the Peace Corps in Micronesia.
- Francine Orr, Los Angeles Times
- Rough Sleeping: Female Homelessness in L.A.
- Francine Orr on Social Media: Twitter | Instagram
