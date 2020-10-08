Come rain or shine with Leigh Spann | The News Director’s Office

Leigh Spann is a meteorologist at WFLA in Tampa Bay, Florida. In this episode of the podcast, Leigh teaches us all about tropical storms and hurricanes, including Hurricane Delta, which currently threatens the Gulf Coast. Leigh also shares the life changing moment that lead her to becoming a meteorologist. She also tells us about her love for running, her unusual bedtime, and her lovable dog, Pickles!

